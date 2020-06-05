Chinese mainland reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported five new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,768, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Among them, four cases were reported in Shanghai and one in Sichuan Province, the commission said, adding that no new suspected cases were reported.

Of all the imported cases on the mainland, 1,707 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 61 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.