Italy's COVID-19 death toll rises by 88 to 33,689

Italy recorded another 88 COVID-19 victims in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 33,689, the Civil Protection Department said on Thursday.

Total active infections stood at 38,429, an decrease of 868 from Wednesday. Meanwhile, another 957 COVID-19 patients recovered, bringing the total to 161,895 on Thursday.

Of those active infections, 338 are in intensive care, down by 15 compared to Wednesday, and 5,503 are hospitalized with symptoms, down by 239, the Civil Protection Department said. The remaining 32,588, or about 85 percent, are isolated at home because they are asymptomatic or have very light symptoms.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases combining active infections, fatalities and recoveries rose by 177 to 234,013 cases over the past 24 hours.

The pandemic began in late February in northern Italy. As it slowed down visibly in recent weeks, Italy further eased the 10-week lockdown.

From Wednesday, people in Italy were allowed to move freely within the country. Travel restrictions were also eased the same day, so travelers from EU and Schengen countries, as well as the United Kingdom, Andorra and Monaco can visit the country without subjecting to a quarantine.