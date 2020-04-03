LINE

Chinese mainland reports 29 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 29 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 870, the National Health Commission said Friday.

The mainland also reported 12 new suspected cases, all of which were imported, the commission said in its daily report.

No death had been reported from the imported cases, the commission said.

Of the cases, 160 had been discharged from the hospital after recovery, and 710 were being treated in hospital with 19 in severe conditions, said the commission.

The commission said that 135 people, all from abroad, were still suspected of being infected with the virus on the mainland.

