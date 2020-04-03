Chinese premier stresses flood control, drought relief

Premier Li Keqiang has stressed the importance of flood control and drought relief work, as it is closely related to the safety of people's lives and property and the overall situation of economic and social development.

All localities and departments should give priority to disaster prevention and combine disaster prevention, disaster response and disaster relief, said Li in a written instruction to a video conference on flood control and drought relief held Thursday.

Localities and departments should optimize disaster prevention and control plans, make preparations in advance, strengthen detection, prediction and early warning measures, boost the construction of emergency rescue teams, and ensure that the emergency materials are sufficient and in place, he said.

The premier stressed when necessary, people should be transferred to avoid dangers amid the prevention of natural disasters including typhoons, mountain flooding and urban flooding.

Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong, also head of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, attended the conference, calling for efforts to balance epidemic prevention and control work and flood control and drought relief. Enditem