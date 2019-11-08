President hails success of 7th Military World Games

Photo taken on Oct. 27, 2019 shows the closing ceremony of the 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei province. (Photo/Xinhua)

President Xi Jinping hailed the 7th Military World Games in Wuhan, Hubei province, as "successful" in a written instruction made public on Thursday, and said hosting the event showed China's commitment to peaceful development.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said the event, occurring as the nation celebrates the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, showcased to the world the national image in the new era.

The success of the event also embodied the striking Chinese style and distinctive military features, and attained the goal of hosting first-class games and scoring the best results, Xi said.

He commended the joint efforts of the organizing committee and the Wuhan and Hubei governments in hosting the games as well as local citizens' broad participation in and enthusiastic dedication to the event, and said they all made important contributions to the success of the military games.

Xi urged efforts to summarize the experiences from hosting the event and honor those who made outstanding contributions so as to encourage more people to contribute their wisdom and efforts to realize the Chinese dream of great national rejuvenation.

The 10-day games, which began on Oct. 18, attracted a record number of participants, with more than 9,300 officers and soldiers from 109 countries competing in 27 events for 329 gold medals. China topped the medals table with 239 medals, including 133 golds, 64 silvers and 42 bronzes.