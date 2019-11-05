Vietnam arrests eight more in connection with UK truck deaths

Police from central Vietnam's Nghe An province have arrested eight individuals in connection with the UK incident where 39 bodies were discovered in a truck near London last week, as part of the accelerating illegal immigration probe, the Vietnam News Agency reported on Monday, bringing the total number of arrests in Vietnam to 10.

The local police authorities filed criminal charges of organizing and brokering illegal immigration and residence in foreign countries, said the agency.

The investigations are still ongoing, Nguyen Huu Cau, police chief for Nghe An province told the media.

On Friday, police from central Vietnam's Ha Tinh province arrested two individuals on suspicion of "organizing and introducing illegal smuggling and detention of Vietnamese nationals."

A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security is working with British authorities to quickly identify victims in the Essex truck case, said Minister To Lam on Monday.

The delegation arrived in Britain on Sunday and will send the first report home on Monday afternoon at the earliest, reported the agency.

On Friday, Essex police said they believed the victims in the lorry case were Vietnamese, adding that they have identified some of the victims.