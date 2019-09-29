LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's high-tech manufacturing investment expands in Jan-Aug

1
2019-09-29 10:01:12Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's investment in the high-tech manufacturing industry further expanded in the first eight months of this year, official data showed.

From January to August, the investment grew 12 percent year-on-year, quickening 0.9 percentage points from that in the January-July period, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

In breakdown, investment in medical equipment and manufacturing of apparatus and instruments led the growth by 17.7 percent, while that in the electronic and communication equipment went up 14.5 percent year-on-year during the period.

NDRC data also showed that investment in technical transformation gained 9.5 percent, 6.9 percentage points faster than that in the overall manufacturing industry from January to August.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.