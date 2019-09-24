China-Pakistan friendship unbreakable: state councilor

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said China and Pakistan hold all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and the friendship between the two countries is unbreakable.

Meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly high-level week, Wang said the two countries have always enjoyed mutual trust, mutual understanding and mutual support.

He said China will continue to support Pakistan's efforts to uphold its territorial sovereignty and national dignity. China-Pakistan cooperation has contributed significantly to Pakistan's national development and improvement of its people's livelihood.

Wang added that the two sides should work together to build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into a model for high-quality development projects under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Khan, for his part, said Pakistan will firmly push forward the transformation and upgrading of the CPEC and continue to make every effort to ensure the safety of Chinese projects, enterprises and personnel in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan and China are close friends, and Pakistan thanks the Chinese government and people for standing firmly with the Pakistani people in the most difficult time.

He added that China's support and assistance are of great significance to Pakistan's national security and development.

Pakistan will spare no effort in maintaining bilateral friendship and will not allow any external forces to interfere in or sabotage the development of bilateral relations.

Khan introduced Pakistan's views on the current situation in Kashmir. Wang reiterated China's principled position on the issue.

The two sides also exchanged views on Afghanistan, Iran and other issues.