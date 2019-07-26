Huawei hints at resilient, 'robust' performance in 1H 2019

Chinese technology giant Huawei has hinted at "resilience" of its performance in the first half of 2019, despite a campaign of extreme pressure from the United States.

In a latest invitation to journalists for a "special Huawei press conference" scheduled on Tuesday July 30, Huawei entitled the theme of the press conference as "RESILIENCE: HUAWEI MAINTAINS ROBUST OPERATIONS IN H1 OF 2019."

Dr. Liang Hua, Huawei Chairman of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. will be sharing Huawei's business results for the first half of 2019 and strategies at the press conference, followed by a questions and answers session, the invitation said.

Huawei, which is held by its employees, is not a publicly-traded company and therefore has no legal obligation to disclose detailed financial information. However, it has been voluntarily publishing financial statements audited by KPMG, one of the Big Four international auditing firms, since 2000.

In a media briefing with Brussels-based journalists last week, Huawei board member and senior vice president Catherine Lifang Chen said "for the first half of the year the sales for our smartphone business is a very good one."

Huawei's core business used to be carrier businesses - selling gears to mobile carriers, but in recent years its consumer businesses - selling smartphones and other devices - directly to the general public has expanded strongly. In 2018, the sales revenue of Huawei's consumer business grew 45.1 percent year-on-year, accounting for almost half of the company's total revenue.

Early signs for 2019 was very good, Chen said, as "until May 30 we have sold around 100 million sets of our smartphones. It took us 50 days fewer than last year to achieve 100 million sets of smartphone sales."

It took Huawei 85 days to sell 10 million sets of P30, Huawei's latest flagship smartphone in 2019, she said, while it took over 100 days to achieve 10 million in 2018 with the P20, Huawei's then flagship smartphone.

Its carrier business also withstood pressure, signing over 50 5G commercial contracts, 28 of which from Europe, with mobile carriers, Chen said at the time.