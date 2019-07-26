LINE

Death toll rises to 20 in SW China landslide

2019-07-26 09:49:25Xinhua

A landslide site in Southwest China's Guizhou province, July 24, 2019. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

The death toll has risen to 20 after a landslide hit Southwest China's Guizhou province, local authorities said Friday.

As of 8 am Friday, 20 people had been found dead, another 11 were rescued, and an estimated 30 remained missing.

At about 9:20 pm Tuesday, a landslide lashed a village in Shuicheng county of the city of Liupanshui, burying 21 houses. More than 50 people were living in the affected area when the landslide struck, according to rescuers.

The 11 rescued are receiving treatment at hospitals. Rescue work is still underway.

