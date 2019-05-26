North Macedonia's national security stable: minister

North Macedonia's national security is stable and peaceful and these conditions will continue, Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski said in a statement on Saturday.

Spasovski made the statement in Debar, western North Macedonia.

According to Spasovski, strengthening police force will help towards better regional security ahead of the country's accession to NATO and the upcoming start of membership talks with the European Union (EU).

"European standards will be part of our lives, and we expect investments in the police forces to enhance the possibilities for improvement on the country's security, which will contribute to the regions security as well," Spasovski said.

Spasovski underlined that North Macedonia's police have an excellent collaboration with neighboring countries and the EU members' police.

"We have shown we can be good partners in regional and global security and this will continue," Spasovski added.

Meanwhile, according to Spasovski, the security challenges require an integrated approach.

"There are many security challenges ahead, primarily terrorism, migration, transnational and organized crime, corruption, which require an integrated approach," Spasocski said.