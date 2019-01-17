China repatriates graft fugitive from Philippines

China on Thursday repatriated a duty-crime suspect from the Philippines.

Xie Haojie, 49, was captured in Manila by the collaboration of Chinese and Philippine anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies, said a statement of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and National Supervisory Commission.

He is wanted for abuse of power as a state-owned enterprise employee, it said.

A former head of a paper recycling company in east Jiangsu Province, Xie fled abroad in March 2018 and has been targeted in an investigation by the supervisory authorities of the city of Wuxi since June 8. Police launched a cyber manhunt for him in October.

Officials said Xie's return once again showed China's resolve in bringing back fugitives and sent a stern warning to all those who remained overseas: return and surrender at an early date or face severe punishment.