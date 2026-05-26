Huawei unveils 'Tau Scaling Law' to drive next-generation chip innovation

(ECNS) – Chinese tech giant Huawei on Monday unveiled a new semiconductor development principle, dubbed the "Tau (τ) Scaling Law," as an alternative to traditional Moore's Law, with the aim of achieving 1.4nm-class performance.

The concept was introduced in Shanghai during the 2026 IEEE International Symposium on Circuits and Systems by He Tingbo, Huawei board member and president of its semiconductor business department.

Huawei said the proposal marks the first time China has put forward a new principle intended to guide the development of the global semiconductor industry. Based on this approach, the company said it has successfully designed and mass-produced 381 chips over the past six years.

At the heart of the proposition is the view that geometric scaling, which is the steady shrinking of transistors that has guided the semiconductor industry for more than five decades, is no longer delivering the same gains it once did and there is a demand for change.

Unlike conventional approaches that prioritize reducing transistor size, the "Tau Scaling Law" emphasizes compressing signal propagation delay across the entire computing stack.

Looking further ahead, Huawei projects that its high-end chips could reach transistor densities equivalent to 1.4nm-class processes by 2031.

(By Gong Weiwei)