China-Serbia economic and trade ties in numbers

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is on his first state visit to China from May 24 to 28. He previously traveled to China several times for international events.



The year 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of a comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Serbia. The friendship between China and Serbia is often referred to as "iron-clad."

From high-speed railways to cultural exchanges, the relationship between China and Serbia is evolving into a deeper connection shaped by shared development, growing exchanges and closer ties between the two nations.