Chinese, U.S. authorities bust transnational drug trafficking ring

(ECNS) -- Chinese and U.S. law enforcement authorities jointly cracked a drug smuggling and trafficking case in early April, cutting off a cross-border trafficking route between the two countries, China's Ministry of Public Security said yesterday.

The ministry said its Narcotics Control Bureau worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in coordinated operations in China and the United States to arrest five suspects, two Chinese citizens and three U.S. citizens. This was between the Liaoning and Guangdong provinces in China and in Florida and Nevada in the United States, the ministry said.

Authorities also seized a quantity of drugs, including protonitazene and bromazolam. The ministry said the case marks another major outcome of deepening practical cooperation between Chinese and U.S. anti-narcotics law enforcement authorities and reflects the two countries' determination to jointly combat drug-related crime.

(By Tang Yuxian)