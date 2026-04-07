China is a unified multiethnic country, and the various ethnic groups in Xinjiang have long been part of the Chinese nation. Throughout its long history, Xinjiang's development has been closely related to that of China.

However, in more recent times, hostile forces outside China have distorted history and facts. But reality is not shaped by lies—it is reflected in facts and lived experience.

Xinjiang has entered its best period in history with social harmony and stability, and happy, peaceful life for local people. Over the past 70-plus years, the region's average life expectancy has increased from 30 to 77 years. Human rights in the region are well protected and developed.

In the process of Chinese modernization, people of all ethnic groups are more confident and determined than ever as they work together to build a beautiful Xinjiang that is united, harmonious, prosperous and culturally rich, with healthy ecosystems and a population living and working in contentment.