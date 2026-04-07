Uzbekistan Airways resumes Sanya–Tashkent route amid rising demand from Russian-speaking markets

Photo released on April 7, 2026 shows Uzbekistan Airways aircraft arrives at Sanya Phoenix International Airport. (Photo courtesy of Sanya Phoenix International Airport)

(ECNS) -- Uzbekistan Airways, the national carrier, resumed its Sanya–Tashkent route on Tuesday, Sanya Phoenix International Airport said.

The route is operated by a Boeing 787, with two weekly flights scheduled on Tuesdays and Fridays. Flight HY509 departs Tashkent at 9:50 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, arriving in Sanya at 5:50 a.m. the following day. The return flight, HY510, departs Sanya at 7:20 a.m. and arrives in Tashkent at 2:00 p.m.

As Hainan Free Trade Port policies continue to drive growth, demand from Russian-speaking regions for travel to Sanya—for tourism, leisure and business—has been steadily increasing. Sanya Phoenix International Airport has expanded flight frequencies to major cities such as Moscow, Minsk and Astana, providing more travel options.

Currently, several international carriers, including Aeroflot, Belavia, Air Astana and Lao Airlines, operate routes connecting Sanya with cities such as Moscow, Minsk, Astana, Almaty and Vientiane, further enhancing Sanya’s global reach.

(By Gong Weiwei)