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Chinese firm tests AI 'digital employees' modeled on former staff

2026-04-07 13:54:56Ecns.cn Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A game media company in east China’s Shandong Province recently has turned a departing employee into an AI-powered digital worker to continue handling tasks, according to media reports.

The former employee, who previously worked as an HR specialist, now has a digital avatar capable of handling basic tasks such as consultations, interview scheduling, and preparing presentations and spreadsheets.

According to a screenshot from the reports, the digital employee can introduce itself in a chat interface: “Hello, I am the digital avatar of a former employee. You can ask me questions at any time. I will respond based on the documents I worked with during my employment.”

Reports say that the avatar’s profile picture and self-introduction were based on the former employee, while all training data used to build the AI system was uploaded by the individual himself, who had given consent for the AI experiment.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

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