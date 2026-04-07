Qingming Festival holiday by the numbers: Travel, consumption on the rise

An estimated 845.38 million passenger trips were made across China during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, up 6 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Road trips accounted for 778.45 million, rising 5.8 percent from the same period last year, while railway trips hit 57.68 million, up 8.2 percent year on year. Waterway transport handled about 3.7 million passenger trips, an increase of 9.8 percent, and civil aviation carried approximately 5.5 million trips, down 1.3 percent.

Qingming, which fell on Saturday this year, is an occasion for Chinese people to honor deceased family members. Data from the Ministry of Civil Affairs showed that on Saturday, 66,300 funeral service institutions nationwide provided on-site memorial services, receiving nearly 19.29 million visits. Of these, about 12.10 million opted for green, low-carbon memorial methods, accounting for 62.73% of total on-site visits.

The travel boom was partly driven by the coinciding spring break, which in many places lasted six days, from Wednesday to Monday. According to online travel agency Qunar, the number of passengers traveling more than 800 kilometers increased by more than 30 percent compared with the same period last year.

During the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, the average daily sales of key retail and catering enterprises monitored by the Ministry of Commerce increased by 2.4 percent year-on-year.