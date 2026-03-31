Tuesday Mar 31, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Chinese vessels transit Strait of Hormuz: FM

2026-03-31 16:52:11Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Three Chinese vessels recently passed through the Strait of Hormuz, following coordination with relevant parties, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to related questions.

She noted that the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters are vital channels for international trade in goods and energy.

The spokesperson expressed appreciation to the parties concerned for their assistance andcalled for an immediate ceasefire and an end to hostilities to restore peace and stability in the Persian Gulf.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]