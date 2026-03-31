Chinese vessels transit Strait of Hormuz: FM

(ECNS) -- Three Chinese vessels recently passed through the Strait of Hormuz, following coordination with relevant parties, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to related questions.

She noted that the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters are vital channels for international trade in goods and energy.

The spokesperson expressed appreciation to the parties concerned for their assistance andcalled for an immediate ceasefire and an end to hostilities to restore peace and stability in the Persian Gulf.

(By Gong Weiwei)