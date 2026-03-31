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China launches humanoid robot production line with 10,000-unit capacity

2026-03-31 15:26:14Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China has put into operation its first humanoid robot production line with an annual capacity of more than 10,000 units, marking a step toward large-scale manufacturing of the technology, according to media reports.

The automated line, located in Shenzhen and developed by Leju Robotics, can produce one humanoid robot every 30 minutes.

It includes 24 digitally managed assembly processes and has improved efficiency by more than 50% compared with traditional methods. Multiple inspection procedures are in place to ensure product reliability.

Designed for flexible manufacturing, it allows different robot models to be produced on the same platform, the company said.

Expanding manufacturing capacity could help lower costs and accelerate the adoption of humanoid robots across industrial production and commercial services.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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