China launches space medical experiments in push to build ‘space hospital'

(ECNS) - China has launched a set of experimental medical projects into orbit as part of plans to develop the world's first "space hospital," in a step toward expanding healthcare capabilities for astronauts.

The device designed to treat difficult wounds using plasma technology. (Photo courtesy of Shenzhen University of Advanced Technology )

Five projects developed by Shenzhen University of Advanced Technology were sent aboard a test spacecraft from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Monday, according to the university. The experiments are expected to run in orbit over the next three years.

The program is part of what the university describes as a "future space hospital," aimed at improving health monitoring and medical support in space. This marks an important step from concept to practice, the university said.

Zhu Dijian, the university's Party secretary, said growing competition in space exploration has made astronaut health a key research focus.

"Astronauts face significant health challenges in space, which has become a priority for scientific research," Zhu said.

One of the projects includes a non-invasive ultraviolet therapy device designed to help maintain vitamin D levels in astronauts, which could support bone health in microgravity conditions.

Another device, developed to treat difficult wounds, uses plasma technology to promote tissue regeneration and accelerate healing, researchers said.

Xu Zhiming, who proposed the "space hospital" concept, said the project would be developed in stages, beginning with in-orbit experiments and then the construction of a space-based medical station.

(By Zhang Jiahao)