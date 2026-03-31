Body of missing Chinese PhD student found in Italian avalanche area

(ECNS) -- The body of a Chinese doctoral student who went missing in January has been found in an avalanche area near Mezdi Pass in Italy's Dolomites, media reports said.

Huang Peng traveled to the Dolomites on Jan. 19 to collect research material for his thesis and later lost contact.

Reports said Huang was from a rural area in Xingyi Village in Guizhou province and was a doctoral student at the School of Water Resources and Hydropower Engineering at Sichuan University. In August 2025, he received a national scholarship and was sent to University of Tuscia in Italy on a 15-month academic exchange.

According to his sister, Huang had hiking experience during his university years and had explored challenging environments. He was expected to complete his doctorate this year.

(By Gong Weiwei)