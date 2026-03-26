China launches first zero-carbon electric vessel fleet on upper reaches of Yangtze River

（ECNS） -- Central China's Hubei Province launched the first zero-carbon emission vessel fleet for the upper and middle reaches of the Yangtze River on Wednesday, marking a significant step forward in green waterway transport.

All-electric container ship Huahang Xinneng 2 undergoes a trial operation in Wuhan, March 25, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

An inaugural sailing ceremony for the all-electric container ships Huahang Xinneng 2 and Huahang Xinneng 3 was held in Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei Province.

The first ship in the series, Huahang Xinneng 1, entered service on Nov. 16, 2023. It became the first all-electric container vessel to operate across both the main channel and tributaries of the Yangtze River in Hubei.

With a top speed of 18 km/h and a range of 175 km, the vessel can carry more than 100 standard containers.

Over more than two years of operation, it has travelled nearly 100,000 km, maintaining a record of zero emissions, zero pollution, and zero carbon output.

Each vessel is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 334 metric tons annually.

She Xiuqi, deputy general manager of Hubei Port Huazhong Port Shipping Logistics Group, said that Huahang Xinneng 5 and Huahang Xinneng 6 have been completed, and are currently undergoing trial operations.

Once the full fleet is in service, the vessels will run on high-frequency intercity routes, connecting Wuhan with nearby cities such as Ezhou and Huanggang within Hubei province.

This network aims to establish an efficient and convenient green water transport corridor linking the Han River with the Yangtze.

She added that while diesel-powered ships still dominate China's inland waterways, the growing adoption of electric ships is paving a new path toward greener, more intensive, and commercially viable river shipping.