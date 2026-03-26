China to establish nationwide long-term care insurance system

China on Wednesday issued a set of guidelines to accelerate the establishment of a nationwide long-term care insurance system, with the aim of addressing the basic care needs of people who have difficulty in taking care of themselves.

Wang Wenjun, deputy head of the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA), Guo Yang, an official with the Ministry of Finance, and NHSA officials Huang Xinyu and Zhang Xifan attend a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on accelerating the establishment of long-term care insurance system in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

The long-term care insurance system is a form of social insurance designed to provide services or financial support for basic living care and related medical services to individuals who are unable to care for themselves, according to the guidelines issued by the general offices of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council.

Since China began piloting long-term care insurance in 2016, nearly 310 million people have enrolled, and over 3.3 million people with disabilities have benefited from the program.

According to a long-term care insurance service list released by the government in September 2025, a long-term care fund would pay for 20 living care services, such as assistance with meals, toileting and hygiene, and 16 medical care services, including general checkups, basic care and rehabilitation, for eligible insurance participants.

This system is considered a vital component of China's broader social security framework and a crucial strategy to tackle challenges posed by the country's aging population, the document noted.