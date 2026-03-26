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Man who broke into Chinese Embassy in Japan handed over to police

2026-03-26 17:02:14Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A man who forcibly entered the Chinese Embassy in Japan earlier this week has been handed over to Japanese police, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

According to information released by the Japanese police, the man is a second lieutenant of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force.

He scaled the embassy wall carrying a knife with an 18-cm blade.

The incident gravely threatened the safety of embassy staff, disrupted life at the embassy and undermined its dignity, spokesperson Lin Jian said.

Japan failed to meet its obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, including its responsibility to uphold the inviolability of diplomatic premises and personnel, Lin added.

He urged Japanese authorities to immediately launch an investigation, bring the perpetrator to justice and fully account for the incident.

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