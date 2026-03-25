China urges Japan to thoroughly investigate break-in at Chinese embassy in Tokyo

(ECNS)-- A man who claimed to be a sitting officer of Japan’s Self-Defence Forces (SDF) scaled the wall and broke into the Chinese embassy in Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

The individual admitted ‌that his actions were illegal and threatened to ‌kill Chinese diplomats in the so-called “name of god,”according to media reports.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian. （fmprc.gov.cn）

China is deeply shocked at this incident and has lodged strong démarches and protests with Japan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The incident is a serious violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and posed a grave threat to the safety and security of Chinese diplomatic personnel and facilities, Lin said.

The incident once again highlighted the danger of the rampant spread of far-right impact and neo-militarism in the country, he added.

The spokesperson stressed that it also reveals the toxicity of the Japanese government’s erroneous policies on vital issues concerning China-Japan relations such as history and Taiwan, and Japan’s failure in maintaining discipline in SDF and in fulfilling its responsibility to protect the Chinese diplomatic and consular premises and personnel.

China asks the Japanese side to thoroughly investigate the incident at once, bring the full weight of law to bear on the perpetrator and fully account for the incident.

The Japanese side must ensure the safety and security of Chinese diplomatic and consular premises and personnel, reflect on and correct its erroneous policies on China and get rid of the root cause for such incidents once and for all, he said.

He noted that the international community needs to stay on high alert against Japan's accelerating rightward turn and loss of control inside the rapidly expanding SDF.