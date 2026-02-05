Chinese mainland urges Taiwan authorities to lift cross-Strait air transport restrictions

(ECNS) -- The Chinese mainland urges Taiwan authorities to heed public opinion and lift unreasonable restrictions on cross-Strait air transport to meet the travel needs of people on both sides of the Strait, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a regular press conference Thursday.

Chen made the remarks in response to a question about a very strong call from people on both sides of the Strait for the full restoration of direct cross-Strait flight routes.

Chen said that Spring Festival is the most important traditional holiday for the Chinese nation, and many Taiwan compatriots, businesspeople, and students eagerly hope for smooth journeys to reunite with their families for the Chinese New Year.

Chen noted that the Chinese mainland authorities will keep in mind the concerns of Taiwan compatriots and actively make preparations for additional cross-Strait flights during the Spring Festival travel period.

(By Gong Weiwei)