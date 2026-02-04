China deplores prolonged interrogation, detention of Chinese staff by the U.S.: FM

(ECNS) -- Recently, the U.S. law enforcement authorities have more than once interrogated and detained multiple Chinese companies' staff for a long time before repatriating them without any just cause. China deplores and firmly opposes these moves, said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian Monday.

Lin noted that such harsh law enforcement actions severely violate the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese nationals, dampen the atmosphere for sound business cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, and are diametrically opposed to the two presidents' agreement in Busan to strengthen business cooperation.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian answers questions at a regular press conference on Feb. 2, 2026. (Photo/fmprc.gov.cn)

"We call on the U.S. law enforcement authorities to immediately stop the wrongdoings, stop wrongfully interrogating Chinese businesspeople, faithfully act on the important common understandings reached between the two presidents, and not disrupt the normal friendly exchanges between Chinese and Americans," Lin added.

He noted that China will continue to take resolute measures to firmly protect the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese nationals.

(By Gong Weiwei)