China launches third ‘New Era, New Images’ program to boost global visual storytelling

By Huang Fang, Ying Ni

The second showcase of works from the "New Era, New Images" program, also known as the IP Plan, along with the launch of its third edition, was held in Beijing on Thursday. More than 200 participants attended the event, including Chinese and international industry professionals, scholars, government officials and media representatives.

The second edition of the program was jointly organized by the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration, CCTV-9, and the Discovery Channel. Launched in July 2024, it solicited documentary and short-video proposals worldwide, receiving 7,180 submissions, of which 100 projects were selected for production support.

The second showcase of works from the "New Era, New Images" program, also known as the IP Plan, along with the launch of its third edition, is held in Beijing, January 15, 2026. (Photo: China News Network/ Huang Fang)

"Documentary is often described as the photo album of human civilization. It is an important medium for promoting such exchanges," said Yu Yingfu, vice president of China International Communications Group.

He noted that visual project proposals from around the world were widely broadcast on mainstream media and digital platforms, both in China and overseas, helping to build strong links for dialogue and mutual understanding among civilizations.

"By placing people at the center of storytelling, we believe these connections can become deeper, more natural, and more lasting," said Andrew White, vice president of Warner Bros.

White said the program stands out for creators’ confidence and sincerity in cross-cultural narratives, adding that the third edition welcomes mentors from more countries and regions, and for the first time, actively engages local key opinion leaders (KOLs) to co-create together with Chinese creators, aiming to present "real people, real China, real connections."

"China has already been a global powerhouse," said Aaron Berkovich, director of DINO Fish: The Origin of Humanity. "Looking at youth culture and how it is being expressed in different ways, it is an exciting time to visit China and an exciting time to be here," he added.

A series of works from the second edition have been screened overseas in cities including Los Angeles, Vientiane, Peru and Mexico, helping connect Chinese and international audiences through visual storytelling. At the event, organizers also released a list of 26 recommended works.

The third edition of the program was officially launched at the event, focusing on the theme "China's Development, Opportunities for the World." It will introduce special sections on civilizational exchange, regional cooperation, technological innovation, overseas stories of Chinese enterprises, and humanitarian action.

The program will also roll out initiatives involving international online influencers and overseas projects by Chinese directors, aiming to promote cross-cultural understanding and global dialogue through visual media.