China to take remains of 30 martyrs home from ROK

(ECNS) -- The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who died during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) will be taken home on Sept. 12, 2025 from the Republic of Korea (ROK), Chinese Ministry of Veterans Affairs announced on Monday.

This marks the 12th repatriation of CPV martyrs' remains since the signing of a handover agreement between China and the ROK, according to the ministry.

From 2014 to 2024, the remains of 981 CPV martyrs have been handed over to China.

