China imposes countermeasures against Seki Hei

(ECNS) — The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday announced countermeasures against Seki Hei, a member of the House of Councillors of Japan’s National Diet, accusing him of long spreading fallacies on Taiwan, the Diaoyu Islands, Xinjiang, Xizang, and Hong Kong, and of openly visiting the Yasukuni Shrine.

His actions seriously violate the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan and the one-China principle, constitute grave interference in China’s internal affairs, and severely undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the ministry said in a statement.

The countermeasures include freezing his movable and immovable properties and other types of assets within the territory of China, banning Chinese entities and individuals from dealings with him, and denying visas and entry to him and his immediate family members, including to Hong Kong and Macao. The decision takes effect on Monday, according to the statement.