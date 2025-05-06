China's Sacred Fish Festival attracts tens of thousands of Myanmar tourists

(ECNS) -- The 19th Menglian Nayun Sacred Fish Festival was held at Menglian County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, from May 1 to 5, attracting 25,468 inbound and outbound travelers, up 65.34 percent year-on-year.

Among them, 9,375 Myanmar tourists entered through Meng'a Port, the China-Myanmar border port, to attend the festival, visit relatives, and shop.

On May 3, 2025, tens of thousands of people experience the fun of catching fish in Menglian County. ( Photo provided by Menglian County Media Center)

This year's festival featured 18 unique events, including "ten thousand people catching sacred fish" activity, cockfighting competition, and a cultural evening gala.

Li Yira, a tourist from Myanmar, said that it's especially convenient to travel from her hometown to Menglian County. She came with her family on May 3 to join the mass fish-catching activity and enjoy the lively festive atmosphere.

Meng'a Port is the busiest port of entry between Pu'er City, in southwest China's Yunnan Province, and Myanmar. From January 1 to May 5 this year, 656,468 inbound and outbound travelers passed through the port, up 76.77 percent year-on-year.

Menglian County is known as "the home of avocado" and "China's No.1 County for Premium Coffee." The Sacred Fish Festival is one of Menglian's most important celebrations. Each year, it attracts large numbers of residents and visitors from afar.

(Gong Weiwei)