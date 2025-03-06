China Q&A | Brazilian scholar：How can we draw on China's rural revitalization practices?

(ECNS) -- In recent years, China has made historic achievements in rural development. It has met the poverty reduction target of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development ahead of schedule；China's grain harvest in 2024 hit a new record high, surpassing 706.5 million metric tons, with people’s pockets getting ever deeper.

As China's annual meeting of its top legislature and political advisory body, known as the "two sessions", kicked off in March, Brazilian scholar Pedro Steenhagen in the latest episode of China Answers, asked Li Jun, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress to share some experiences in promoting rural revitalization and green agricultural development.

Steenhagen pointed out that both Brazil and China are important strategic partners and key players in global agriculture. He believed that China's experience could provide important lessons for Brazil in the future.

Li, also secretary of the Party branch of Xiuyun Village, Sichuan Province, answered the question with a deep analysis, sharing stories of how his hometown emerged from poverty and became more prosperous and happier.

In 2008, Li, in his early 20s, gave up his job in Chengdu and returned to Xiuyun after a devastating earthquake hit the region.

“It was a very poor village when I came back and worked as the Party chief here,”said Li.

“But the villagers could produce agricultural products. But how could these products be sold at a good price? How could we help villagers increase their income and become richer?”he added.“This was our main consideration at the time.”

Li put forward several initiatives, including taking advantage of the Internet to promote agricultural products and opening a restaurant in Chengdu, which served as a window for people to sample local rural products.

Li explained that in this way, more and more high-quality agricultural products have been sold to urban areas, and problems of employment and sales have been solved.

Now, Xiuyun is no longer a poor village. Instead, villagers have become richer and happier. The whole village was lifted out of poverty in 2018, with an agricultural park and the Xiuyun engineering material factory established.

This year marks the final term of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). It also marks the final year of the five-year transition period for effectively consolidating poverty alleviation and rural revitalization.

How will Xiuyun Village pursue all-around revitalization? Li said that development of spiritual quality in the village can’t be ignored while economic gains increase, “So we must place equal emphasis on both material and spiritual civilization.”

He mentioned that villagers typically take part in welfare services on the first day of every month, such as sweeping roads, cleaning gutters, and other stuff.

“We’ve kept the practice for four years. A big change we’ve seen is that villagers have developed a growing sense of honor for their community. They’re aware that rural revitalization is something everyone should take part in,” Li said.

“Some villagers engage in breeding livestock while others grow fruits. They’ve always been told that only high-quality products can be sold at a good price.”

“This is how lucid waters and lush mountains can be turned into invaluable assets,”Li emphasized.