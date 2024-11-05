World's longest spanning cable crane put into operation

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge's first steel truss girder, weighing about 215 tonnes, being hoisted to its designated position for installation in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 4, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The first steel truss girder of Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, measuring 15.4 meters in length, 30.5 meters in width, and 8 meters in height, was hoisted to its designated position on Monday, using the world's largest spanning cable crane.

It marks the official commissioning of the world's largest spanning cable crane.

The main bridge consists of 93 steel truss girders, each weighing about 215 metric tonnes.

With a designed deck height of 625 meters and a main span of 1,420 meters, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is set to be the highest in the world upon its completion, surpassing the Beipanjiang Bridge that measures 565 meters in height on the expressway linking Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province and Ruili in Yunnan Province as the new highest bridge in the world.

The entire cable crane comprises key systems such as the transportation system, hoisting system, and intelligent monitoring system. Additional features, including video monitoring devices, BeiDou positioning system, and a fully automated cable crane control system, have been deployed to ensure the safety and controllability of the entire hoisting process.

Located in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling, the 2,890-meter-long Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is part of an expressway linking the Liuzhi special district of Liupanshui City and Anlong County of Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan in Guizhou Province.