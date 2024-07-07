Insights | U.S. expert hails China's high-quality development driven by innovation

(ECNS) -- "China's current scientific and technological progress is obvious. China and the U.S. should enhance bilateral cooperation and properly manage differences," John Quelch, Executive Vice Chancellor and Distinguished Professor of Social Science at Duke Kunshan University, said in an exclusive interview with China News Network during the 2024 Summer Davos Forum.

Quelch noted China's significant technical and scientific progress. He said over the past decade, China has particularly focused on solar panels, lithium batteries, and electric vehicles, excelling in all three areas and contributing greatly to the world economy from a technical and innovative standpoint.

"It's very important for China's high-quality development to focus on innovation, which requires technical and scientific collaboration across national boundaries. China is seeking to boost the quality of its scientific collaboration in universities, especially with many countries," said Quelch.

On June 27, John Quelch, Executive Vice Chancellor and Distinguished Professor of Social Science at Duke Kunshan University, took an exclusive interview with China News Network during the 2024 Summer Davos Forum. (Photo/China News Service)

Concerning to U.S.-China relations, Quelch thought while the U.S. views itself as a competitor with China in many areas, this competition shouldn't detract from their joint responsibility to advance prosperity and humanity.

He stressed that the U.S. and China must properly manage differences and take all necessary measures to put "guardrails" around their competition. This approach ensures that their relationship, which is crucial to world peace and prosperity, remains stable and productive without veering off track.

When talking about U.S.-China cooperative education, Quelch pointed out that integrating new technologies into China’s education system is crucial. He noted that Generation Z, born between 1995 and 2012, is the first generation to grow up with constant access to digital technology and social media. "Artificial Intelligence products can aid students in practicing oral conversations and exploring various perspectives, thereby playing a positive role in their education," concluded Quelch.