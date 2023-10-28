The General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution calling for a humanitarian truce in Gaza. The resolution received 120 votes in favor, with 14 votes against, including those from the United States and Israel. Prior to this, the U.S. had twice exercised veto power at the United Nations Security Council to block resolutions regarding the situation in Palestine.

Additionally, the U.S. has not only bolstered its military presence in the Middle East but has also provided extensive military aid to Israel. Middle Eastern political watchers warned that allowing the current hostilities in Gaza to persist will only intensify the vicious cycle of hatred and confrontation between Israel and Palestine, making it more difficult to achieve peaceful coexistence in the long run.

Looking back at history, the U.S. government's manipulation of military power, often prioritizing it over humanitarian concerns, has come to be seen as a habitual offender. The U.S. has established over 800 overseas military bases in more than 80 countries and regions, from Afghanistan to Iraq, from Syria to Libya. Wherever the U.S. war machine has gone, the local people have been plunged into "deep water and scorching fire. "Facts have proved that the U.S. is the fundamental source of international disorder and the biggest disrupter of regional peace and stability.