China discovers first 110-billion-cubic-meter deep coalbed methane field

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has announced the discovery of a deep coalbed methane (CBM) field in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, with proved reserves exceeding 110 billion cubic meters.

The discovery of the Shenfu deep CBM field, located at the eastern edge of Ordos Basin, in Yulin City will contribute to national energy security.

CBM refers to natural gas stored within coal seams. Deposits discovered at depths exceeding 1,500 meters are known as deep CBM.

The coal seam of the Shenfu deep CBM field is about 2,000 meters deep and the thickness of a single layer is between 6.2 meters and 23.3 meters, with average gas content per metric ton of coal reaching 15 cubic meters.

Currently, over 100 exploratory wells have been dug in the area, with a maximum daily gas output of 26,000 cubic meters per well.