Two-way China-Europe freight trips open at NE China's Tongjiang Port

The first return train of the China-Europe freight trains, bound for Changsha in central China's Hunan Province, departed from the Tongjiang Port on Thursday, marking the opening of two-way trade at the Tongjiang Port.

The Tongjiang Port in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province boasts favorable geographical conditions and convenient railway transportation, making it an ideal hub for logistics development.

The east route of the China-Europe freight railway, including the Manzhouli, Suifenhe and Tongjiang ports, has witnessed the passage of 4,583 trains this year, according to China Railway Harbin Bureau Group.

At present, the east route of the China-Europe freight railway reaches 13 countries, including Russia, Poland, Germany, and Belgium, and connects more than 60 cities across China. China-Europe freight trains have become an important carrier for the mutual benefit and connectivity between China and other Belt and Road countries.