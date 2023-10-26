LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Ecns wire

China appreciates Australia's effort to return precious cultural relics: spokesperson

2023-10-26 09:59:23Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning expressed appreciation for Australia's efforts to return the nation's valuable cultural relics at a press conference on Wednesday.

It marks another successful practice in cultural heritage protection and recovery and return of lost cultural relics cooperation between our two countries, and sets a fine example of China-Australia people-to-people exchanges, Mao said.

China and Australia signed the MOU on cultural relics protection in 2009. Since then, Australia returned one piece to China in 2015 and this time another four lost cultural relics as well as one ancient fossil, the spokesperson said.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]