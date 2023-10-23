Job offer for native English speakers

ECNS (http://www.ecns.cn), the English outlet of China News Service, is seeking experienced senior editors proficient in English journalism. This position is based in Beijing.

If you are interested, please send your email to zhaopin@chinanews.com.cn

Job Description:

1. Work with Chinese editors and reporters on crafting articles with an eye toward overall writing fluency.

2. Review a news story or report and correct errors in the content and grammar, following prescribed ECNS style and format guidelines.

3. Ensure that all copy, including headlines, summaries and captions are sharp, current and clean across all online platforms.

4. Keep abreast of the latest developments in China and focus on emerging or hot topics.

5. Help build audience and reach, including developing strategies to best share ECNS content.

Job Requirements:

1. A minimum of a bachelor’s degree at an accredited college or university with a major in journalism, international politics, finance, economics, or a related field.

2. Have a deep understanding of, and appreciation for, the role of journalism and accuracy.

3. At least three years of job experience at an English-language news or media organization or related field. Working experience in new media is also preferred.

4. Strong organizational skills, eye for detail, and ability to handle multiple priorities.

5. Willingness to embrace new technologies.