Global Insights on BRI丨Cooperation contributes to global development

By Mo Honge, Wu Xinru

(ECNS) -- The Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held in Beijing on Tuesday and Wednesday as this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). China News Network talks to political leaders and senior experts from around the world, inviting them to share insights on BRI's contribution to and influence upon the world.

Over the past decade, the BRI has produced profound changes in participating countries. Many significant projects have taken place thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative, benefiting people all over the planet, said Erik Solheim, former UN Environment Executive Director and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The East-West Highway, Alcomsat-1 communications satellite, and Oran Stadium are all examples of an all-round and in-depth cooperation between China and Algeria. "This is a model for national cooperation, with both countries promoting mutual benefits through the Belt and Road Initiative," said Smail Debeche, president of the Algeria-China Friendship Association and President Advisor of Algeria.

"The BRI has brought Asia and Europe even closer and provided crucial momentum for various regions around the world," noted Hans-Peter Friedrich, chairman of the German-Chinese parliamentary group and former vice president of German Bundestag. He said the BRI is a "particularly successful initiative" and praised it for its unique scale and bringing benefits for all participating countries.

Over the past decade, the initiative has made remarkable achievements by opening up new markets for world economic growth, and building platforms for international trade and investment. It has greatly enhanced the development potential and people's well-being while contributing to solving global challenges and improving the global governance system.

Haroon Sharif, senior advisor to the UN and Pakistan's former Minister of State, said the BRI has played a strategic role in diversifying economic opportunities. It can play a leading role in global growth revival, and history will remember that people benefited from this infrastructure investment, he said.

China has helped boost the development of developing countries under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, said Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament. As one of the main hubs along the Silk Road, Sri Lanka has been in close business and cultural exchanges with China. Abeywardana introduced that the initiative has deepened the friendship between Sri Lanka and China, expressing hope that his country can learn more development experiences from China.

China will continue to work with other countries to promote high-quality development and provide new opportunities for the world.