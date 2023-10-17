Cold storage trains launched on China-Laos, China-Vietnam railway

Two cold storage trains carrying fresh vegetables and fruits departed from Yuxi in Southwest China's Yunnan Province on Monday for Vientiane in Laos and Lao Cai in Vietnam, marking the start of operation of international cold storage express services on the China-Laos and the China-Vietnam railways.

These services will connect Yunnan to the both inland Chinese regions and the China-Indochina Peninsula Economic Corridor. The move helps integrate Yunnan to the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, builds a bridge for common prosperity along the railways and for expanded high-level opening-up and injects new imputes.

The China-Laos cold storage service which operates on the China-Laos Railway can transport goods between Yunnan and Vientiane in 26 hours. The China-Vietnam cold-chain express based on Kunming-Yuxi-Hekou Railway and China-Vietnam meter gauge railway can send cargos to Lao Cai in 20 hours.

The cold-chain trains have advantages in safety, efficiency, capacity, and advanced cold storage equipment, according to an official from China Railway, China Media Group reported. The trains transport fruits and vegetables straight from production bases in Yunnan to foreign consumers, while ensuring they are fresh. Relevant policies and subsidies can also reduce the logistics costs.

Yunnan’s natural environment means it produces various types of fruits and vegetables throughout the whole year. Abundant rainfall and fertile soil helped Yunnan to produce more than 28 million tons of vegetables and 13 million tons of fruits annually.

The operation of cold-chain expresses on China-Laos railway and China-Vietnam railway is expected to carry 50,000 tons of Yunnan’s vegetables and fruits to Southeast Asia annually, and over 100,000 tons of tropical fruits from Thailand, Laos and Vietnam will also enrich Chinese residents’ “vegetable and fruit basket” through the railways.

As of October 10, over 27 million tons of goods were delivered on China-Laos Railway since it started operation on December 3, 2021. The number of China-Vietnam trains has reached 4100, which have transported over 1.6 million tons of cargo across the board.