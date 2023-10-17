Countries come together for Global Investment Promotion Conference

More than 120 of the overseas world top 500 companies have promised to participate in the 2023 Global Investment Promotion Conference for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, to be held in Guangzhou next month, a senior commerce official from Guangdong province said.

The foreign participants include more than 80 senior business representatives at the level of Vice-President or above in Greater China, according to Zhang Jingsong, director general of Guangdong Provincial Department of Commerce.

As of the end of Sunday, those who had registered to participate in the event set for Nov 8 to 9 include business executives from global companies from more than 20 nations and regions around the world, including Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Britain, Germany and France, Zhang made his remarks at a news conference in this Guangdong provincial capital on Monday.

"And they mainly come from BASF, Exxon Mobil, Hyundai Motors, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, Procter &Gamble, Pfizer, Johnson &Johnson, Mitsubishi Corporation, Carlsberg, Golden Eagle Group, Chia Tai Group, Yazaki, ACWA Power of Saudi Arabia and related renowned companies," he said.

Guangdong provincial government and governments of Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions have all attached great importance to the event and are preparing for the conference with high standards, according to Zhang.

"The event is expected to play a big part in helping GBA seduce offshore investment, promote GBA's high-level opening up to the outside world and high quality development," he said.

In addition to theme promotions by chief executives from Hong Kong and Macao and the governor of Guangdong province, special investment promotion fairs and special investment policy and environment lectures will be organized, while senior foreign business executives will share investment experiences in Guangdong and demonstrate their development and expansion in the country, said Zhang.

Meanwhile, a number of investment and cooperative projects are expected to be signed during the event, added he.

In addition to senior business executives from around the world and senior government officials, the participants of the event include representatives of world-renowned institutions and organizations, foreign consulates general in Guangzhou, foreign business associations, international sister cities of Guangzhou and prestigious experts and scholars.