Wang, Lavrov highlight China-Russia coordination, cooperation

Senior diplomats from China and Russia on Monday highlighted strategic coordination and pragmatic cooperation between the two countries, vowing to push for greater progress in bilateral relationship.

In a telephone conversation between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Wang said that China and Russia are trusty and reliable friends and partners.

The most important work of the two countries now is to continue to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and to promote bilateral comprehensive strategic partners of coordination for a new era to maintain a high level of development, Wang said.

Beijing and Moscow should maintain close strategic coordination to promote global multilateralism and the democratization of international relations, and to safeguard the basic norms of international relations, he said.

Speaking of BRICS cooperation, Wang said that China is ready to work with its BRICS partners, including Russia, to support South Africa in organizing the upcoming BRICS Summit and to promote the development of the mechanism.

He also reaffirmed China's independent and impartial stance on the Ukraine crisis.

China will sound objective and rational voice at any international multilateral occasions and actively promote peace talks, and strives to find a political settlement to the issue.

Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui attended a meeting on the Ukraine issue over the weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Lavrov said that Russia appreciates and welcomes China's constructive role on the crisis.

He also told Wang that Russia is ready to work with China to continue to strengthen communication and cooperation under the multilateral frameworks, opposing hegemony, resisting unilateralism, and safeguarding international justice and righteousness.