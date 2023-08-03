Hangzhou to cut quota restrictions on household registration system

(ECNS) -- Hangzhou, capital of east China’s Zhejiang Province, plans to further remove restrictions on its points-based household registration system in order to attract more talents, the city announced on Monday.

The Zhejiang Provincial Government issued a document declaring that urban areas of Hangzhou will cancel quota restrictions on the points-based household registration system and streamline points-based items, ensuring that years of residence and social insurance payment account for the main proportion of the system.

Hangzhou has adopted three main household registration systems, including talent import, hukou registration via close relatives, and points-based household registration.

The old points-based household registration system controls the sum of people who can register their hukou in the city by delineating a score line, which means the score line may fluctuate every year.

But after the new policies were issued, all residents who meet the basic application requirements, or those who accumulate 100 points, can register their hukou in Hangzhou, which makes it easier for migrants to settle in the city.

Previously, the Zhejiang Provincial Government has canceled all household registration limits in the province except for urban areas in Hangzhou.

Official statistics show that from 2013 to 2022, Hangzhou’s permanent resident population increased from 8.84 million to 12.37 million, increasing by 3.53 million in 10 years, or an increase of 40 percent, which has allowed it to become one of the cities in China with the fastest population growth. In 2022, the permanent population of Hangzhou increased by 172,000.