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Taiwan energy security would improve after 'peaceful reunification': spokesperson

2026-03-18 16:25:29Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - A Chinese mainland spokesperson said Taiwan's energy security would improve following "peaceful reunification," as concerns rise on the island over potential supply disruptions linked to instability in the Middle East.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said reunification would improve energy access for Taiwan by leveraging resources on the Chinese mainland.

"The Chinese mainland's full-capacity power supply is sufficient to meet the electricity needs of Taiwanese enterprises," Chen said, adding it would help households avoid power shortages and rationing during peak summer periods.

After reunification, the two sides would achieve greater connectivity, which would help address Taiwan's electricity, natural gas, and crude oil shortages, Chen added.

"It is entirely possible to provide reliable guarantees for energy security," he said, adding that people in Taiwan would benefit from "cheaper, cleaner and more stable" energy supplies.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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