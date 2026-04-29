May Day travel surge expected, says NIA

Average of 2.25 million inbound and outbound passenger trips per day are expected during the upcoming five-day May Day holiday starting on Friday, the National Immigration Administration said on Tuesday.

The daily peak is expected to exceed 2.4 million passenger trips, the administration said.

Major international airports are expected to see a notable rise in passenger flows, with Shanghai Pudong Airport handling an average of 102,000 inbound and outbound trips per day, followed by Guangzhou Baiyun Airport with 55,000, Beijing Capital Airport with 49,000, Chengdu Tianfu Airport with 20,000, and Shenzhen Bao'an Airport with 20,000.

Land ports near Hong Kong and Macao are expected to remain busy. In Shenzhen, Luohu Port is projected to handle an average of 230,000 inbound and outbound trips per day, followed by Futian with 210,000, Shenzhen Bay with 180,000, West Kowloon Station of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link with 120,000, and Liantang with 100,000.

In Zhuhai, Gongbei Port is expected to handle an average of 396,000 trips per day, followed by the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge with 129,000, Qingmao with 121,000, and Hengqin with 116,000.

The NIA has made special arrangements for border inspection work during the holiday, requiring inspection authorities nationwide to monitor passenger flows and port operations and release timely travel information. It also urged border inspection agencies to open sufficient inspection channels to ensure Chinese citizens wait no more than 30 minutes for customs clearance.

Authorities were also told to strengthen coordination with other port inspection agencies and relevant departments to manage peak passenger flows, improve transport support, and ensure safe, efficient, and smooth clearance during the holiday.