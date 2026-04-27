Dragonfly soars with three top honors as Beijing film fest ends

Renowned Hong Kong filmmaker and action choreographer Yuen Woo-ping (center) receives the Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday at the closing ceremony of the 16th Beijing International Film Festival. Photo/CHINA NEWS SERVICE

The 16th Beijing International Film Festival concluded on Saturday evening, with the British film Dragonfly emerging as the biggest winner, walking away with three Tiantan Awards — the event's highest honors.

The film, which tells the story of an unlikely friendship between an 84-year-old widow and her younger neighbor, won in the Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay and Best Actress categories. Brenda Blethyn and Andrea Riseborough shared the Best Actress prize, making it only the second time in the festival's history that the award has been shared by two winners.

Blethyn, who turned 80 just weeks ago, accepted the honor from 87-year-old veteran Chinese actress Wu Yanshu, underscoring the enduring vitality of cinema across generations.

"I love the script. It was so beautifully written. I had a wonderful time in Beijing," said Blethyn, recalling that although she had initially hesitated to take on the role, needing a break as she did right after finishing another project, she quickly changed her mind after learning that Riseborough was also part of the cast.

"The themes in Dragonfly are universal. I think they'll resonate anywhere. It's wonderful how the director challenges preconceptions — how we judge people before we really know them," she later told China Daily.

The film's producer Marie-Elena Dyche emphasized the power of the big-screen experience. "People often say cinema is dying, but we have to believe in its importance, power and beauty. It's a collective medium where people come together," Dyche told China Daily. She described the experience of watching films on giant screens during the Beijing festival as inspiring, which proved that "cinema will not die".

Dutch filmmaker Mike van Diem won Best Director for Our Girls, a Dutch-Austrian-Belgian co-production about two couples whose longstanding friendship unravels during a holiday in the Austrian Alps. He described receiving the award as the highlight of his week in Beijing, and said that he appreciated the opportunity to show the film to Chinese audiences and engage in discussion.

Chinese actor Yu Hewei received the Best Actor award from fellow actors Zhang Yi and Duan Yihong for his role in All the Good Eyes. Set in Shenyang, the capital of Northeast China's Liaoning province, the film holds personal significance for Yu, who grew up in the region.

"I know that land and the people who live there. They carry deep emotions and love. As long as a story has love, it can transcend borders, connect with audiences and serve as a bridge," Yu said.

Scheduled for release on the Chinese mainland on May 23, All the Good Eyes is a crime thriller seen from the perspectives of three generations of men, tracing a family's changing fortunes over four decades. The film also earned Qiao Shan the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as a kettleman.

"The award came as a surprise. Standing on this stage, seeing so many artists and my idols in the audience — it felt incredible," Qiao said. "After two decades as a comedy performer, being here wasn't easy. Now I understand why everyone wants to win an award," he added in jest.

Portuguese actress Madalena Cunha won Best Supporting Actress for the Portuguese-French co-production Justa, which explores the emotional aftermath of the devastating 2017 wildfires in Portugal. At just 14 years old, Cunha became the youngest winner in the category in the history of the festival. Overwhelmed during her first visit to Beijing, Cunha said she found the city "beautiful".

The award for Best Cinematography went to Zhou Cong for his stunning lens work in Embers, a film about a female cremator who mistakenly swaps two sets of ashes. Best Music was earned by composer Sten Sheripov for Supporting Roles, a Georgian-Estonian-Turkish co-production that follows the story of a once-famous star of Georgian cinema.

In addition to the main competition awards, renowned Hong Kong filmmaker and action choreographer Yuen Woo-ping received the Lifetime Achievement Award. "Beijing is my father's hometown, so it feels like I am coming home too," said the 81-year-old filmmaker with tears in his eyes. "This is the highest honor I have received in my entire career, and it will not be a full stop for me. I will keep fighting and moving forward."