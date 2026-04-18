CICPE 2026 in south China's Hainan FTP sees record int'l participation

The sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), the first major international event since the start of island-wide special customs operations in Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP), drew record-breaking international participation this week.

At this year's expo, international products made up 65 percent of the total, with over 3,400 brands from more than 60 countries and regions taking part, as revealed by data released in the latest episode of China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency.

According to Zeng Rong, chief economist of the Hainan provincial bureau of international economic development, about 70 percent of the yachts displayed at the expo's sub-venue in Sanya in Hainan were from international brands.

At CICPE 2026, many leading Multi Channel Networks agencies and top e-commerce platforms carried out on-site sourcing and live-streaming sales. To facilitate the sale of exhibits, a buyer service center was set up for the first time, tapping into the FTP's preferential policies.

"Through the expo, we aim to bring quality products from across the globe to China and attract more international brands for their world debuts here," Zeng said.

Beyond the buyer service center, local customs authorities rolled out 16 supportive measures for this expo, covering exhibit clearance, regulatory services and streamlined procedures. An upgraded departure tax refund policy was also unveiled for overseas visitors.

"Institutional mechanisms supporting the CICPE have been continuously improving, bolstered by Hainan FTP via its deepening reforms," said Kuang Xianming, vice president of the China Institute for Reform and Development.

The expo's effectiveness will be further amplified as Hainan widens its opening up, Kuang noted, adding that the Hainan FTP "holds vast development potential and promising prospects."

The Hainan FTP launched its island-wide special customs operations in December 2025, allowing goods to flow freely on the island. In the 100 days since, the port has exempted 271 million yuan (roughly 39.5 million U.S. dollars) in tariffs on imports and added 70,100 new businesses, while registration of foreign enterprises rose 30 percent, local customs said.